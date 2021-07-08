Taft to bake under 100-plus temperatures

By Doug Keeler Midway Driller Editor dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com @midwaydriller

Taft is going to bake in another heat wave enveloping the area starting today and continuing through the first part of next week.

Th National Weather Service is warning of "dangerously hot conditions."

Taft could see as many as four days with 110-plus heat before some very slight cooling by the middle of next week.

This comes after two days of sub-100-degree temperatures breaking a streak of nine days of 100 degree-day heat in Taft

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the region starting at noon Thursday and continuing through 9 p.m. Monday, but it could be extended through Tuesday evening, the NWS said.

The days it'll be extremely hot, with afternoon highs reaching up to 113 in the valley.

There will be little relief overnight with lows dipping only into the 80s.

For Taft, Thursday's high is expected to hit 107, nine degrees warmer than Wednesday's high of 98.

Then the real heat hits.

Friday is expected to top out at 110, followed by a high Saturday of 111, then hitting 112 on Sunday and 111 on Monday.

Tuesday's high is expected to be 109.

The overnight low early Friday is expected to drop to just 83, followed by a low Saturday of 84 and 87 on Sunday.