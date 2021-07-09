Driver dies when trucks collide on Highway 43

Taft Midway Driller

A Fresno County man was killed in a fiery collision involving two trucks on Highway 43 just north of Panama Lane early Thursday.

The 5:10 am. crash blocked traffic in both directions for several hours

The California Highway Patrol said a 42-year-old man from Laton was driving a 1990 International southbound on the highway at about 45 miles per hour and a Bakersfield man, Mario Figueroa, 61, was driving a 2015 Peterbilt northbound.

The CHP said he International swerved off the west side of the road, then turned back to the left and overcorrected, sending the International directly into the northbound Peterbilt's path.

The trucks collided just south of Munzer Road with the International sliding on its side down the roadway and bursting into flames.

The Peterbilt went off the other side of the roadway and ended up in an orchard.

The driver of the International died at the scene.

His name has not been released.

Figueroa suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.

Figueroa was using his safety equipment, the CHP said.

The other driver's equipment could not be checked.