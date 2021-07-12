Flex Alert, heat warning remain in effect

Taft Midway Driller

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for the Taft area and the entire state is under another flex alert for Monday afternoon and evening.

Taft is expected to see and other very hot day with a predicted high of 110 after scorching weekend temperatures of 111 on Saturday and Sunday.

There may be some relief in sight. The excessive heat warning turns into a heat advisory after 9 p.m. tonight and daytime highs are expected to start dropping

Tuesday is expected to see a high of 108 in Taft, followed by 104 on Wednesday and we may get below 100 for the first time in more than a week on Tursday and Friday with highs of 99 and 98.

The very warm overnight temperatures are expected to cool from the high 80s to the 70s by Wednesday morning.

The California Independent Systems Operator (Cal ISO), which oversees the state's electrical grid, issued the flex alert for today as a major electrical transmission line in Oregon is again threatened by a massive wildfire.

People are encouraged to set thermostats to 78 degrees between 4 pm. and 9 p.m. and curtail electrical use of major electrical appliances.