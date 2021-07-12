Kern County's COVID-19 cases up 41.1%; California cases surge 181.4%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in California in the week ending Sunday, rising 181.4% as 14,548 cases were reported. The previous week had 5,170 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

California ranked 17th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 47.5% from the week before, with 136,187 cases reported. With 11.87% of the country's population, California had 10.68% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 43 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many places did not report cases and deaths around the Fourth of July, which would shift those cases into the following week and make week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Kern County reported 230 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 163 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 111,341 cases and 1,409 deaths.

Within California, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Siskiyou, Lassen and Lake counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Los Angeles County, with 5,325 cases; Riverside County, with 1,242 cases; and San Diego County, with 1,126. Weekly case counts rose in 40 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Los Angeles, Santa Clara and Riverside counties.

California ranked 12th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 62.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 55.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, California reported administering another 526,764 vaccine doses, including 264,308 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 770,335 vaccine doses, including 384,216 first doses. In all, California reported it has administered 43,609,176 total doses.

Across California, cases fell in 15 counties, with the best declines in Ventura, Orange and Tulare counties.

In California, 282 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 158 people were were reported dead.

A total of 3,835,469 people in California have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 63,932 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,853,948 people have tested positive and 607,156 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.