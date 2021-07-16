Chance of storms in Taft area Sunday and Monday

Taft Midway Driller

A surge of monsoon moisture is expected to move into the region starting early Sunday morning, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to Tat for the second half of the weekend.

Forecasters give Taft a 20 percent chance of seeing a storm.

Don't bet on a lot of rain.

The National Weather Service has issued fire weather watches for much of the state. including the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County mountains for dry lightning.

The watch runs from 11 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday.

The weather service said the chance of storms will start about 5 a.m. Sunday and continue until Monday evening.