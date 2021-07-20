Felony DUI suspect arrested for DUI again

Taft Midway Driller

A man wanted for a felony drunk driving hit and run crash in 2020 is back in police custody after he was arrested for drunk driving again on earlier this month.

Javier Felipe Ortiz, 22, was stopped by Taft Police near Eighth and Center just after 11 p.m. on July 9.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol driving without a license, providing false information to police.

he was also booked on a felony warrant stemming from an Oct. 17, 2020 accident at Ash Street and Highway 119 that injured himself and an Arroyo Grande woman.

The California Highway Patrol said Ortiz was eastbound on Ash Street and failed to stop at Highway 119.

His 2008 Saturn collided with a 2020 Audi driven by an Arroyo Grande woman.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Kern Medical for treatment.

Ortiz was later booked into jail on the DUI charges but failed to appear at a court hearing.

Ortiz is now being held in the Kern County Sheriff's custody on $140,000 bail for the July 9 arrest, the warrant for the 2020 arrest and a third DUI arrest from November of 2018, according to booking records and the Kern County Superior Court website.

He is scheduled to be in court this week for hearings on all three charges.