Kern County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 35% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Kern County has administered more than 646,920 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of July 19, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

That's up 1.27% from the previous week's tally of 638,815 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Kern County, 35% of people living in Kern County are fully vaccinated as of July 19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

California reported 3,865,655 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.66% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in California as of July 19 are Marin County (72%), San Francisco County (69%), Santa Clara County (68%), San Mateo County (67%) and Contra Costa County (65%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Kern County as of July 19:

How many people in Kern County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

41% of people in Kern County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 361,526 people

35% of people in Kern County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 312,281 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in California have been vaccinated so far?

64% of people in California have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 25,041,270 people

52% of people in California are fully vaccinated, for a total of 20,465,046 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.