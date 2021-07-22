Former Taft man to stand trial on molestation charges

Taft Midway Driller

A former Taft man accused of child molesting was ordered to stand trial on four counts of child molesting at a preliminary hearing in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Ed Fowler, now of Bakersfield, was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Aug. 26 2020.

Officers said they began an investigation three days earlier involving allegations of sexual abuse against three children between the ages of nine and 12.

Fowler has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 2 and is free on $150,000 bail.