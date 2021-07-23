Two critically injured in Cuyama Valley accident

Taft Midway Driller

Two people were critically injured in a traffic accident in the Cuyama Valley Friday afternoon.

The accident involved a single vehicle that overturned near the intersection of Kirschenmann Road and Foothill Road about 2:40 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said both victims were found laying in the roadway next to the overturned car when firefighters arrived.

One victim was airlifted by CalSTAR-7 and the second was flown by a Santa Barbara County Air Squad helicopter.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating.