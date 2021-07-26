Taft College Foundation to honor Fred and Barbara Holmes

From Taft College

The Taft College Foundation announced that Taft civic leaders Fred and Barbara Holmes have been selected to receive the Foundation’s annual “Community Spirit Award.”

The time-honored event will feature a special video capturing the enduring community spirit of Fred and Barbara Holmes.

The award will be presented October 7 at Taft College’s 11th Annual “Cougar Cookout,” a highly festive event that draws hundreds of people each year to celebrate and honor Veterans and exceptional individuals in the Taft community. “Fred and Barbara are true community spirits for the city of Taft, and we are honored to award them with the 2021 Community Spirit Award” says, Dr. Deb Daniels, Superintendent/President of Taft College & West Kern Community College District.

If anyone in the Town of Taft represents the true spirit of community first, it's Fred and Barbara Holmes. Like most young married couples, they started out struggling financially. But Fred's strong ethic of hard work paid off. Surrounded and supported by what Fred describes as "great employees,” Fred’s oil services business began to prosper in a big way.

Fred and Barbara are preeminent additions to the list of outstanding community members who are awardees: John and Betty Miller (2014), Harry Wilson (2015), Dr. David Cothrun (2016), Ray and Lodema Hatch (2017), Don and Linda Zumbro (2018), and Bob and Judy Hampton (2019).

Tickets are $30 general admission and $20 for TC Alumni, Faculty & Staff. Veterans will receive two complimentary tickets sponsored by Brad Peters, San Joaquin Bit Service. Ticket purchases are available on Eventbrite, https://2021cougarcookout.eventbrite.com. Table sponsorships are available, Table sponsor $1,000; Community Spirit Award Fred & Barbara Holmes Sponsor $2,000; Honor Flight Sponsor $3,000. Honor Flight Sponsors will give a Taft College Veteran or community veteran a trip on an Honor Flight.

The event begins at 5:00 pm with the presentation of colors by Fellows American Legion Post 63. Dinner service will start at 6 p.m. and continue through to 8:30 p.m. For more information, please call the Taft College Foundation at (661) 763-7936.