Kern County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 36% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Kern County has administered more than 657,258 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of July 26, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

That's up 1.36% from the previous week's tally of 648,457 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Kern County, 36% of people living in Kern County are fully vaccinated as of July 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

California reported 3,917,610 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in California as of July 26 are Marin County (72%), San Francisco County (70%), Santa Clara County (69%), San Mateo County (67%) and Contra Costa County (65%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Kern County as of July 26:

How many people in Kern County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

42% of people in Kern County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 367,632 people

36% of people in Kern County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 316,851 people

How many people in California have been vaccinated so far?

65% of people in California have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 25,348,003 people

53% of people in California are fully vaccinated, for a total of 20,706,534 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.