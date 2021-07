Taft Police activity for July 23-24

Taft Police Department

8:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Ben's Books on Center St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:41 Probation / Parole Search

Officer initiated activity at Naylor Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:52 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at E. Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:21 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Philippine St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Completed.

11:41 Possession Prescription Drug w/o Prescription

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:44 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on San Emidio St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

2:40 Medical Aid 2107230018

Occurred at Taft College, Children's on Ash St. . . Disposition: Assisted.

3:08 Civil Matter

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Log Note Only.

3:54 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Taft Community Medical on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Ben's Books on Center St. . Disposition: Completed.

8:32 Civil Matter

Occurred on Lexington Av. . Disposition: Unfounded.

10:48 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Hazelton St. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

10:56 Assist Stranded Motorist

Officer initiated activity at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119, Taft. Disposition: Assisted.

12:11 Assist other Departments

Occurred at South St/Shattuck Av. Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:28 Trespassing

Occurred on Calvin St.. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

12:58 Assist Stranded Motorist

Officer initiated activity at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119, Taft. . Disposition: Assisted.

5:31 Suspicious Person

Occurred at OT Cookhouse on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

5:43 False Alarms

Occurred at Chamber Of Commerce on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

6:32 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Stockdale Ln/Enos Ln, Bakersfield. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).