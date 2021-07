Taft Police activity for July 24-25

Taft Police Department

7:39 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Lexington Av. . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Ben's Books on Center St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:14 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Philippine St/Second Av, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:19 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:50 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Cadet Rd, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:12 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:38 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on San Emidio St.. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:18 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on San Emidio St.Disposition: Completed.

1:26 Possession Paraphenelia

Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av/Pico St, South Taft.. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:27 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:18 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

6:49 Public Intoxication

Occurred on Lexington Av.. Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Ben's Books on Center St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:18 Animal Control

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Completed.

8:30 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Sierra St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:59 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. .. Disposition: Completed.

9:19 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Sunset Ln . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:19 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Ot Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:19 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Ben's Books, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:26 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:34 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/North St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:41 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Chase Bank, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.