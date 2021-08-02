Kern County's COVID cases up 42.3%; California cases surge 34%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in California in the week ending Sunday, rising 34% as 60,953 cases were reported. The previous week had 45,491 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

California ranked 19th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 53.6% from the week before, with 559,334 cases reported. With 11.87% of the country's population, California had 10.9% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 50 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Kern County reported 898 cases and eight deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 631 cases and eight deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 113,216 cases and 1,425 deaths.

Within California, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Lake, Del Norte and Tuolumne counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Los Angeles County, with 19,499 cases; San Diego County, with 7,377 cases; and Orange County, with 3,706. Weekly case counts rose in 55 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Los Angeles, San Diego and Contra Costa counties.

California ranked 10th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 65% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 57.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, California reported administering another 612,776 vaccine doses, including 374,461 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 540,137 vaccine doses, including 307,688 first doses. In all, California reported it has administered 45,274,447 total doses.

In California, 194 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 141 people were were reported dead.

A total of 3,966,943 people in California have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 64,429 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 35,003,417 people have tested positive and 613,228 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Saturday, July 31.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 6,817

The week before that: 5,460

Four weeks ago: 3,535

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 81,200

The week before that: 63,434

Four weeks ago: 41,240

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.