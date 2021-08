Taft Police activity for Aug. 1-2

Taft Police Department

8:16 Animal Control

Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Completed.

10:12 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Front St.. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:51 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Fillmore St, Ford City. . Disposition: Referred To Other Agency.

11:52 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Completed.

1:06 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:04 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Lucard St. . . Disposition: Unfounded.

2:16 Follow Up Investigation 2108010010

Officer initiated activity at Eastern Av, South Taft. Disposition: Completed.

2:24 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Pierce St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:58 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Poso St, Maricopa. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

5:35 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Lincoln St/Cedar St, Ford City. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

6:18 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Mary St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:40 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:50 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on E. Warren St. (Hundred block.) . Disposition: Completed.

11:27 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Taft City Hall on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:09 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Naylor Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:47 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:03 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:27 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:29 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:40 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Devon's Body Shop, Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.