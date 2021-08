Taft Police activity for July 31-Aug. 1

Taft Police Department

8:26 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Car Quest Auto on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:59 Theft under $50

Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:25 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Crystal St/Asher Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:34 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Adams St, Ford City.. Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:52 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Dollar General, S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:08 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Supply Rw, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:57 Code Enforcement

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

1:23 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on S. Seventh St. . Disposition: Completed.

5:45 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on S. Seventh St. . Disposition: Completed.

8:02 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Human Services on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:59 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:11 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:14 Found Property Report

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.

9:17 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:25 Public Intoxication

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:02 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Front St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:18 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Cypress Ln. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:28 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:34 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:51 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Outpost Food And Gas, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:35 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at General Petroleum Av/Stevens St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:38 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:08 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Blackgold Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.