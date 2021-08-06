Taft Police arrest two after lockdown at Rec

Taft Midway Driller

Taft Police arrested two transients on several charges after they went to check on a suspicious vehicle and ended up searching for one suspect on the West Recreation and Park District property on Cascade Place.

The Rec was placed on lockdown for a short time during the incident.

Sgt. Corey Beilby said officers were checking a suspicious vehicle on the west side of the Family Dollar Store on the 1000 block of Kern Street about 8:40 a.m. when they contacted the man and woman.

The man fled from the scene and ran through the Rec property, while the woman was detained at the scene.

Officers eventually located the male, identified as Harrison Vaughn Labarbera, 31, near the gym.

The woman, identified as Brooke Leeanne Larsen, 30, was detained at the car.

Both are from the Nipomo area, Beilby said.

A search of the car led to the discovery of pepper spray and controlled substance, police said.