TC's $17 million student center completed

From Taft College

Taft, CA – Taft College has announced the completion of its new Student Center.

The public is invited to the official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony taking place on Wednesday, August 25 at 1 p.m. on the south patio, easily accessible from Wildcat Way.

Refreshments will be served and guided tours of the 21,000-square-foot facility will be offered.

Masks will be required and provided, as needed.

Contractor Columbo Construction Company wrapped up all final details so the college could welcome students back to campus on time for in-person fall classes, including access to the new Student Center, starting on August 23.

“Our state-of-the-art facility was truly worth waiting for! We will be offering our students and the entire community a game-changing campus experience," Superintendent/President Dr. Debra S. Daniels said. "In addition, this new building will be a critical component of our plans for Taft College Centennial Celebration events in 2022.”

The new Student Center amenities include a 4,740-square-foot student lounge and gaming area, 600 square feet area designated for Associated Student Organization (ASO) offices, a 3,160-square-foot bookstore, print shop, and mail room, a 3,660-square-foot cafeteria and dining area serving a maximum of 244 persons, a 3,360-square-foot cafeteria, kitchen and food service area, a 400-square-foot staff dining/meeting room, as well as 180 square feet for the office of Campus Safety. The Taft College Bookstore was relocated from 515 Finley Drive in Taft.

The $17 million cost of the highly anticipated Taft College Student Center project was financed using all remaining 2004 Measure A funding.