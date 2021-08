Taft Police activity for Aug. 8-9

Taft Police Department

10:08 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Completed.

12:08 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Homeless Encampment on Gardner Field Rd. . (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

100 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at The Bank, North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:26 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Hall Ambulance, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:07 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Pico St, South Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:36 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Westside Urgent Care, E. North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:52 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Keene Ln. . Disposition: Completed.

3:34 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Rite Aid, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:14 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Homeless Encampment, Gardner Field Rd, Taft. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:20 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Completed.

5:44 Hazardous Situation -Non Criminal

Occurred at Hwy 119/Wood St. . Disposition: Completed.

6:00 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

6:44 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Gerges Chevron on Kern St.. Disposition: Completed.

6:56 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Completed.

7:16 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Completed.

7:19 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Main St/Tenth St Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:49 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Warren St. IN ALY. . Disposition: Completed.

8:20 Threatened Offense

Occurred at Dollar General on Tenth St.. Disposition: Report Taken.

11:45 False Alarms

Occurred at Napa Auto Parts on Main St. . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

5:20 False Alarms

Occurred at Spectrum on Kern St.. Disposition: False Alarm.