TC offering free vaccines at Cougar Day

Taft College

Taft College will be offering free Covid-19 vaccines to the public on Wednesday at its annual Cougar Day event and is offering another incentive to TC students to get their shots.

The shot will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the administration building

People will have a choice of the the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (one injection) or the Pfizer vaccine, which involves two shots a month apart.

Every Taft College student who gets vaccinated at the clinic will receive a $50 voucher to use on any purchase at the Taft College Bookstore.