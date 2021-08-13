TPOA to provide free backpacks for kids Saturday
Taft Midway Driller
The Taft Police Officers Association is teaming up with some local businesses and groups to provide free back packs and school supplies for local school children.
Backpacks & Badges will be held on Saturday at the West Side Recreation and Park District auditorium on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Children will be allowed to select backpacks and age-appropriate school supplies. There is a limit of one backpack per child.
The TPOA was supported in the effort to help the children of the community by several groups, including Taft First, Hellfighters Motorcycle Club, G St. Stuff, Artz Liquor, Wet Side Health Care District, Little Caesers Pizza. Precision Towing, the West Side Recreation and Park District and several private individuals