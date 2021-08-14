How many people live in Kern County after the 2020 Census count?

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka
USA TODAY Network

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

California

2020 countChange% change

Total

39,538,223

2,284,267

6.1%

White

16,296,122

-5,157,812

-24.0%

Black

2,237,044

-62,028

-2.7%

American Indian

631,016

268,215

73.9%

Asian

6,085,947

1,224,940

25.2%

Pacific Islander

157,263

12,877

8.9%

Other Race

8,370,596

2,053,224

32.5%

Two or More Races

5,760,235

3,944,851

217.3%

Hispanic

15,579,652

1,565,933

11.2%

Kern County

2020 countChange% change

Total

909,235

69,603

8.3%

White

371,734

-128,030

-25.6%

Black

50,130

1,211

2.5%

American Indian

18,163

5,487

43.3%

Asian

46,777

11,930

34.2%

Pacific Islander

1,508

256

20.4%

Other Race

274,153

69,839

34.2%

Two or More Races

146,770

108,914

287.7%

Hispanic

499,158

86,126

20.9%

Bakersfield city

2020 countChange% change

Total

403,455

55,972

16.1%

White

157,062

-40,287

-20.4%

Black

28,305

-63

-0.2%

American Indian

7,433

2,331

45.7%

Asian

31,599

10,167

47.4%

Pacific Islander

688

210

43.9%

Other Race

111,412

33,726

43.4%

Two or More Races

66,956

49,888

292.3%

Hispanic

212,822

54,617

34.5%

Delano city

2020 countChange% change

Total

51,428

-1,613

-3.0%

White

7,184

-12,120

-62.8%

Black

2,774

-1,417

-33.8%

American Indian

1,040

539

107.6%

Asian

7,476

719

10.6%

Pacific Islander

54

24

80.0%

Other Race

25,694

5,387

26.5%

Two or More Races

7,206

5,255

269.3%

Hispanic

38,453

540

1.4%

Oildale CDP

2020 countChange% change

Total

36,135

3,451

10.6%

White

23,963

-3,500

-12.7%

Black

950

695

272.5%

American Indian

739

149

25.3%

Asian

455

139

44.0%

Pacific Islander

48

18

60.0%

Other Race

5,295

2,660

100.9%

Two or More Races

4,685

3,290

235.8%

Hispanic

11,102

4,801

76.2%

Communities

2020 countChange% change

Alta Sierra CDP

103

Arvin city

19,495

191

1.0%

Arvin-Lamont CCD

39,323

-2,346

-5.6%

Bakersfield CCD

425,874

32,096

8.2%

Bakersfield Country Club CDP

1,715

Bakersfield city

403,455

55,972

16.1%

Bear Valley Springs CDP

5,592

420

8.1%

Benton Park CDP

5,333

Bodfish CDP

2,008

52

2.7%

Boron CDP

2,086

-167

-7.4%

Buttonwillow CCD

3,663

-290

-7.3%

Buttonwillow CDP

1,337

-171

-11.3%

California City city

14,973

853

6.0%

Casa Loma CDP

1,804

Cherokee Strip CDP

206

-21

-9.3%

China Lake Acres CDP

1,757

-119

-6.3%

Choctaw Valley CDP

237

Cottonwood CDP

3,971

Delano city

51,428

-1,613

-3.0%

Delano-McFarland CCD

68,084

-674

-1.0%

Derby Acres CDP

301

-21

-6.5%

Di Giorgio CDP

400

Dustin Acres CDP

677

25

3.8%

East Bakersfield CDP

9,749

East Kern CCD

82,505

3,857

4.9%

East Niles CDP

28,390

Edison CDP

255

Edmundson Acres CDP

296

17

6.1%

Edwards AFB CDP

2,135

72

3.5%

El Adobe CDP

391

Fairfax CDP

1,879

Fellows CDP

52

-54

-50.9%

Ford City CDP

4,348

70

1.6%

Frazier Park CDP

2,592

-99

-3.7%

Fuller Acres CDP

917

-74

-7.5%

Glennville CDP

158

Golden Hills CDP

9,578

922

10.7%

Goodmanville CDP

121

Greenacres CDP

5,496

-70

-1.3%

Greenfield CDP

3,447

-544

-13.6%

Greenfield-Panama CCD

74,627

26,169

54.0%

Hillcrest CDP

10,528

Inyokern CDP

988

-111

-10.1%

Johannesburg CDP

113

-59

-34.3%

Keene CDP

469

38

8.8%

Kernville CDP

1,549

154

11.0%

La Cresta CDP

8,787

Lake Isabella CCD

15,739

-495

-3.0%

Lake Isabella CDP

3,573

107

3.1%

Lake of the Woods CDP

790

-127

-13.8%

Lakeside CDP

843

Lamont CDP

14,049

-1,071

-7.1%

Lebec CDP

1,239

-229

-15.6%

Lost Hills CDP

2,370

-42

-1.7%

Maricopa city

1,026

-128

-11.1%

McFarland city

14,161

1,454

11.4%

McKittrick CDP

102

-13

-11.3%

Mettler CDP

90

-46

-33.8%

Mexican Colony CDP

283

2

0.7%

Mojave CDP

4,699

461

10.9%

Mountain Meadows CDP

303

Mountain Mesa CDP

823

46

5.9%

North Edwards CDP

1,054

-4

-0.4%

Oildale CDP

36,135

3,451

10.6%

Old River CDP

123

Old Stine CDP

3,841

Olde Stockdale CDP

568

Onyx CDP

457

-18

-3.8%

Pine Mountain Club CDP

2,422

107

4.6%

Potomac Park CDP

9,164

Pumpkin Center CDP

421

Randsburg CDP

45

-24

-34.8%

Rexland Acres CDP

3,563

Ridgecrest Heights CDP

380

Ridgecrest city

27,959

343

1.2%

Rivergrove CDP

195

Rosamond CDP

20,961

2,811

15.5%

Rosedale CCD

79,426

9,272

13.2%

Rosedale CDP

18,639

4,581

32.6%

Shafter CCD

24,166

2,524

11.7%

Shafter city

19,953

2,965

17.5%

Smith Corner CDP

594

70

13.4%

South Taft CDP

2,100

-69

-3.2%

Squirrel Mountain Valley CDP

760

213

38.9%

Stallion Springs CDP

3,139

651

26.2%

Stebbins CDP

1,423

Taft Heights CDP

1,999

50

2.6%

Taft city

8,546

-781

-8.4%

Tarina CDP

18

Tehachapi CCD

36,349

49

0.1%

Tehachapi city

12,939

-1,475

-10.2%

Tupman CDP

177

16

9.9%

Valley Acres CDP

504

-23

-4.4%

Wasco CCD

30,800

992

3.3%

Wasco city

27,047

1,502

5.9%

Weedpatch CDP

2,206

-452

-17.0%

Weldon CDP

2,303

-339

-12.8%

West Kern CCD

28,679

-1,550

-5.1%

Wofford Heights CDP

2,213

13

0.6%

Woody CDP

108