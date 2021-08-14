How many people live in Kern County after the 2020 Census count?
These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.
California
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
39,538,223
2,284,267
6.1%
White
16,296,122
-5,157,812
-24.0%
Black
2,237,044
-62,028
-2.7%
American Indian
631,016
268,215
73.9%
Asian
6,085,947
1,224,940
25.2%
Pacific Islander
157,263
12,877
8.9%
Other Race
8,370,596
2,053,224
32.5%
Two or More Races
5,760,235
3,944,851
217.3%
Hispanic
15,579,652
1,565,933
11.2%
Kern County
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
909,235
69,603
8.3%
White
371,734
-128,030
-25.6%
Black
50,130
1,211
2.5%
American Indian
18,163
5,487
43.3%
Asian
46,777
11,930
34.2%
Pacific Islander
1,508
256
20.4%
Other Race
274,153
69,839
34.2%
Two or More Races
146,770
108,914
287.7%
Hispanic
499,158
86,126
20.9%
Bakersfield city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
403,455
55,972
16.1%
White
157,062
-40,287
-20.4%
Black
28,305
-63
-0.2%
American Indian
7,433
2,331
45.7%
Asian
31,599
10,167
47.4%
Pacific Islander
688
210
43.9%
Other Race
111,412
33,726
43.4%
Two or More Races
66,956
49,888
292.3%
Hispanic
212,822
54,617
34.5%
Delano city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
51,428
-1,613
-3.0%
White
7,184
-12,120
-62.8%
Black
2,774
-1,417
-33.8%
American Indian
1,040
539
107.6%
Asian
7,476
719
10.6%
Pacific Islander
54
24
80.0%
Other Race
25,694
5,387
26.5%
Two or More Races
7,206
5,255
269.3%
Hispanic
38,453
540
1.4%
Oildale CDP
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
36,135
3,451
10.6%
White
23,963
-3,500
-12.7%
Black
950
695
272.5%
American Indian
739
149
25.3%
Asian
455
139
44.0%
Pacific Islander
48
18
60.0%
Other Race
5,295
2,660
100.9%
Two or More Races
4,685
3,290
235.8%
Hispanic
11,102
4,801
76.2%
Communities
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Alta Sierra CDP
103
Arvin city
19,495
191
1.0%
Arvin-Lamont CCD
39,323
-2,346
-5.6%
Bakersfield CCD
425,874
32,096
8.2%
Bakersfield Country Club CDP
1,715
Bakersfield city
403,455
55,972
16.1%
Bear Valley Springs CDP
5,592
420
8.1%
Benton Park CDP
5,333
Bodfish CDP
2,008
52
2.7%
Boron CDP
2,086
-167
-7.4%
Buttonwillow CCD
3,663
-290
-7.3%
Buttonwillow CDP
1,337
-171
-11.3%
California City city
14,973
853
6.0%
Casa Loma CDP
1,804
Cherokee Strip CDP
206
-21
-9.3%
China Lake Acres CDP
1,757
-119
-6.3%
Choctaw Valley CDP
237
Cottonwood CDP
3,971
Delano city
51,428
-1,613
-3.0%
Delano-McFarland CCD
68,084
-674
-1.0%
Derby Acres CDP
301
-21
-6.5%
Di Giorgio CDP
400
Dustin Acres CDP
677
25
3.8%
East Bakersfield CDP
9,749
East Kern CCD
82,505
3,857
4.9%
East Niles CDP
28,390
Edison CDP
255
Edmundson Acres CDP
296
17
6.1%
Edwards AFB CDP
2,135
72
3.5%
El Adobe CDP
391
Fairfax CDP
1,879
Fellows CDP
52
-54
-50.9%
Ford City CDP
4,348
70
1.6%
Frazier Park CDP
2,592
-99
-3.7%
Fuller Acres CDP
917
-74
-7.5%
Glennville CDP
158
Golden Hills CDP
9,578
922
10.7%
Goodmanville CDP
121
Greenacres CDP
5,496
-70
-1.3%
Greenfield CDP
3,447
-544
-13.6%
Greenfield-Panama CCD
74,627
26,169
54.0%
Hillcrest CDP
10,528
Inyokern CDP
988
-111
-10.1%
Johannesburg CDP
113
-59
-34.3%
Keene CDP
469
38
8.8%
Kernville CDP
1,549
154
11.0%
La Cresta CDP
8,787
Lake Isabella CCD
15,739
-495
-3.0%
Lake Isabella CDP
3,573
107
3.1%
Lake of the Woods CDP
790
-127
-13.8%
Lakeside CDP
843
Lamont CDP
14,049
-1,071
-7.1%
Lebec CDP
1,239
-229
-15.6%
Lost Hills CDP
2,370
-42
-1.7%
Maricopa city
1,026
-128
-11.1%
McFarland city
14,161
1,454
11.4%
McKittrick CDP
102
-13
-11.3%
Mettler CDP
90
-46
-33.8%
Mexican Colony CDP
283
2
0.7%
Mojave CDP
4,699
461
10.9%
Mountain Meadows CDP
303
Mountain Mesa CDP
823
46
5.9%
North Edwards CDP
1,054
-4
-0.4%
Oildale CDP
36,135
3,451
10.6%
Old River CDP
123
Old Stine CDP
3,841
Olde Stockdale CDP
568
Onyx CDP
457
-18
-3.8%
Pine Mountain Club CDP
2,422
107
4.6%
Potomac Park CDP
9,164
Pumpkin Center CDP
421
Randsburg CDP
45
-24
-34.8%
Rexland Acres CDP
3,563
Ridgecrest Heights CDP
380
Ridgecrest city
27,959
343
1.2%
Rivergrove CDP
195
Rosamond CDP
20,961
2,811
15.5%
Rosedale CCD
79,426
9,272
13.2%
Rosedale CDP
18,639
4,581
32.6%
Shafter CCD
24,166
2,524
11.7%
Shafter city
19,953
2,965
17.5%
Smith Corner CDP
594
70
13.4%
South Taft CDP
2,100
-69
-3.2%
Squirrel Mountain Valley CDP
760
213
38.9%
Stallion Springs CDP
3,139
651
26.2%
Stebbins CDP
1,423
Taft Heights CDP
1,999
50
2.6%
Taft city
8,546
-781
-8.4%
Tarina CDP
18
Tehachapi CCD
36,349
49
0.1%
Tehachapi city
12,939
-1,475
-10.2%
Tupman CDP
177
16
9.9%
Valley Acres CDP
504
-23
-4.4%
Wasco CCD
30,800
992
3.3%
Wasco city
27,047
1,502
5.9%
Weedpatch CDP
2,206
-452
-17.0%
Weldon CDP
2,303
-339
-12.8%
West Kern CCD
28,679
-1,550
-5.1%
Wofford Heights CDP
2,213
13
0.6%
Woody CDP
108