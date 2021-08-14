How many people live in Kern County after the 2020 Census count?

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka

USA TODAY Network

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

California 2020 count Change % change Total 39,538,223 2,284,267 6.1% White 16,296,122 -5,157,812 -24.0% Black 2,237,044 -62,028 -2.7% American Indian 631,016 268,215 73.9% Asian 6,085,947 1,224,940 25.2% Pacific Islander 157,263 12,877 8.9% Other Race 8,370,596 2,053,224 32.5% Two or More Races 5,760,235 3,944,851 217.3% Hispanic 15,579,652 1,565,933 11.2%

Kern County 2020 count Change % change Total 909,235 69,603 8.3% White 371,734 -128,030 -25.6% Black 50,130 1,211 2.5% American Indian 18,163 5,487 43.3% Asian 46,777 11,930 34.2% Pacific Islander 1,508 256 20.4% Other Race 274,153 69,839 34.2% Two or More Races 146,770 108,914 287.7% Hispanic 499,158 86,126 20.9%

Bakersfield city 2020 count Change % change Total 403,455 55,972 16.1% White 157,062 -40,287 -20.4% Black 28,305 -63 -0.2% American Indian 7,433 2,331 45.7% Asian 31,599 10,167 47.4% Pacific Islander 688 210 43.9% Other Race 111,412 33,726 43.4% Two or More Races 66,956 49,888 292.3% Hispanic 212,822 54,617 34.5%

Delano city 2020 count Change % change Total 51,428 -1,613 -3.0% White 7,184 -12,120 -62.8% Black 2,774 -1,417 -33.8% American Indian 1,040 539 107.6% Asian 7,476 719 10.6% Pacific Islander 54 24 80.0% Other Race 25,694 5,387 26.5% Two or More Races 7,206 5,255 269.3% Hispanic 38,453 540 1.4%

Oildale CDP 2020 count Change % change Total 36,135 3,451 10.6% White 23,963 -3,500 -12.7% Black 950 695 272.5% American Indian 739 149 25.3% Asian 455 139 44.0% Pacific Islander 48 18 60.0% Other Race 5,295 2,660 100.9% Two or More Races 4,685 3,290 235.8% Hispanic 11,102 4,801 76.2%