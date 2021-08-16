Kern County's COVID cases up 16.9%; California cases up 6.3%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases increased 6.3% in California in the week ending Sunday as the state added 85,235 cases. The previous week had 80,154 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

California ranked 25th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 20.3% from the week before, with 914,968 cases reported. With 11.87% of the country's population, California had 9.32% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 46 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

California's Santa Clara County removed about 400 deaths from its records after changing its methodology, with the change appearing in these records Aug. 11. That change will make week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Kern County reported 2,094 cases and five deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 1,791 cases and five deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 117,101 cases and 1,434 deaths.

Within California, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Del Norte, Nevada and Mariposa counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Los Angeles County, with 24,009 cases; San Diego County, with 8,264 cases; and Riverside County, with 5,802. Weekly case counts rose in 39 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

California ranked 10th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 66.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 59.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, California reported administering another 575,677 vaccine doses, including 355,465 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 616,513 vaccine doses, including 385,699 first doses. In all, California reported it has administered 46,466,637 total doses.

Across California, cases fell in 19 counties, with the best declines in San Francisco, Placer and San Mateo counties.

In California, -119 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 355 people were were reported dead.

A total of 4,132,332 people in California have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 64,665 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 36,678,753 people have tested positive and 621,635 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 15.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 9,402

The week before that: 8,463

Four weeks ago: 4,431

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 122,551

The week before that: 103,585

Four weeks ago: 52,507

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.