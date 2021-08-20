Victim burned in gas pump fire

Taft Midway Driller

One person was severely burned in a fire at the gas pumps at a convenience store in Ford City Friday morning.

The victim was treated at the scene then taken by ambulance to meet a helicopter to fly him to a Bakersfield hospital. Details on what triggered the fire weren't immediately available.

Witnesses said the victim may have been pumping gas into a small gas can at the Fastrip at Cedar and Harrison when the fire erupted.

Firefighters said they couldn't confirm that but said the victim was apparently using the gas pump.

Both the gas pump and a car sustained fire damage.

Bystanders used multiple fire extinguishers to put the out before firefighters arrived.

Fire investigators were en route to the scene to determine the cause of the incident.