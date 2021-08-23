Taft has 81 active Covid-19 cases

Taft Midway Driller

Taft now has 81 active Covid-19 cases after nine new cases were reported in the 93268 zip code Monday by the Kern County Health Department.

A total of 1909 people living the Taft area have caught Covid-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020 and 1,828 have recovered, according to health department figures released Monday morning.

The health department 1,409 new cases and three new Covid-19 deaths in Kern County since Friday, raising the death toll to 1,448.

There are just over 7,042 active cases in the county.

Kern County continues to lag behind the rest of California in the number of people vaccinated. Through August 16, just r 43.9% of Kern’s eligible population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, county spokeswoman Michelle Corson said.