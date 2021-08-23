Taft High cancels football game due to Covid

By Doug Keeler

Midway Driller Editor dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com @midwaydriller

Taft Union High School was forced to cancel last week's football game due to COVID protocols.

In addition, the school announced on social media on Sunday that Back to School night has been rescheduled.

No reason was giving for rescheduling Back to School night in the announcement made late Sunday afternoon.

"Back to School night has been postponed. The Back to School Night at TUHS scheduled for Monday, August 23rd has been postponed to Monday, September 20th," the announcement on the TUHS Facebook page said.

The TUHS football team announced Friday just after noon on social media that a football game that night at Kern Valley High School in Lake Isabella was canceled.

"Tonight's Varsity Football game vs. Kern Valley has been cancelled due to COVID protocols., the post read."

Players that have been impacted by COVID protocols have been notified."

A meeting with parents of the players was held in the afternoon.

Kern Valley High School made the announcement a couple of hours earlier and said the game was canceled a Taft's request.

Taft High was one of five Kern County high schools that canceled games Friday night.

Bakersfield schools Mira Monte and Golden Valley, Cesar Chavez High School of Delano and California City High School also canceled games.

Taft is scheduled to play at California City on Friday.