Taft High vs. Cal City football is on...for now

By Doug Keeler Midway Driller Editor dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com @midwaydriller

Taft Union High School's football game against California City High School this Friday is still on, but in the era of Covid-19 nothing is definite.

TUHS Supt. Jason Hodgson said Monday evening the game was still on but there would be ongoing talks between the schools through the week.

Taft's football team did practice Monday night

If it goes on,it will start at 7 p.m. in California City at 8567 Raven Way in California City.

Both schools had to cancel their season openers last week due to problems with Covid-19.

Taft was scheduled to play at Kern Valley Friday but had to cancel after several Taft players became ineligible due to Covid protocols.

Cal City was supposed to play Fillmore but that game was canceled.

Fillmore was able to schedule another game and beat El Monte 56-0

Taft High is also scheduled to play a home volleyball match against Highland Thursday and that game is still on, Hodgson said.