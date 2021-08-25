COVID-19 case reported at McKittrick School

Taft Midway Driller

A student, staff member or someone else close to the McKittrick School has been infected with COVID-19, and the school has contacted people, including students, who came in contact with the infected person.

Superintendent Barry Koerner advised parents of the COVID-19 case in a letter Tuesday afternoon.

'We want to make you aware that we were notified at an individual in our school community has tested positive for COVID-19,” Koerner wrote.

He told parent that staff and students ho may have come in contact with the infected person have already been notified and given quarantine instructions.

Koerner said the district worked with the Kern County Health Department for contact tracing to determine who had been exposed.