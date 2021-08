Taft Midway Driller

Power went out to nearly 3,000 Taft PG&E customers on Wednesday but it started to come back for some at least in about 15 minutes.

PG&E said the outage started at 5:13 p.m. and affected 2,992 customers.

The cause is unknown.

Power should be back to all customers by 8:30 p.m., PG&E said.

The outage affect much of the city, a larger area of Taft Heights and some of western South Taft