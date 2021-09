Taft Midway Driller

Kern County firefighters extinguished a fire that destroyed an outbuilding behind an abandoned house on the 300 block of Kern Street next to the closed Chase Bank branch Monday evening.

The fire broke out at 6:46 p.m. and sent a large column of smoke over downtown for a short time.

The fire was under control quickly and contained to the outbuilding without only minor damage to the main house.