Sheriff halts all jail visits in Kern due to COVID-19 concerns

Starting Sept. 1, all public inmate visitation at the Central Receiving Facility, Lerdo Pretrial Facility, and Lerdo Justice Facility will be temporarily suspended by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

"Thesheriff said in a news release. "Our main concern is the safety and security of the inmates in our care and custody along with the health and safety of the staff that are charged with their care."

The Sheriff’s Office said it will continue to evaluate the situation and make a determination in two weeks on whether or not the suspension will need to remain in effect.

Attorney and Professional visitation will continue to take place and will require social distancing and face masks as outlined in the California Department of Public Health COVID-19 guidelines.