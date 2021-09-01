Taft has 27 new COVID cases in past 24 hours

Taft Midway Driller

Kern County has almost 700 new COVID-19 cases and Taft added 29 in just the the past 24 hours.

Eight new deaths were reported as well.

The Kern County Public Health Department reported Wednesday that there have been 693 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, raising the total in the county to 125,636.

Taft added 29 new cases Wednesday and 21 on Tuesday to raise the total in the 93268 zip code to 2,047 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 214 active cases in the Taft area, according to health department figures.

Smaller Westside communities are also showing increases. Maricopa has 49 total cases and 11 active cases, Fellows-Derby Acres has 49 total cases and 14 active cases.

Kern County's death toll from the pandemic now stands at 1,473.