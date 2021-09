Taft Police activity for Aug. 30-31

Taft Police Department

7:26 False Alarms

Occurred at Ot's Cookhouse on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

7:38 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Jug & Rose, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:44 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:50 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Asher Av/Wood St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:49 Theft under $50

Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:01 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Daily Midway Driller, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:03 Animal Control

Occurred on Kern St.. Disposition: Unfounded.

9:57 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Jefferson St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

3:32 Civil Matter

Occurred on E. Calvin St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

4:06 Theft under $50

Occurred at The Storage Bin on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

:42 Welfare Check - Misc.

Officer initiated activity at Lexington Av, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:48 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: Completed.

10:22 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

10:48 Public Intoxication

Occurred at Taft High School on Wildcat Wy. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:52 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Center St/Fifth St. . Disposition: Completed.

11:23 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Completed.

12:01 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at OTs Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:12 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Second St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:14 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Airport Rd/E. Woodrow St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

6:27 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy.