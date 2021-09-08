COVID continues to increase, Taft has over 300 active cases

By Doug Keeler

More than 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Taft area over the long Labor Day weekend.

The 93268 zip code now has 2,175 total COVID cases, up by 107 new cases from Friday, according to Kern County Health Department figures.

Taft now has 324 active cases, according to health department figures.

The Fellows-Derby Acres area had an increase of six cases over the weekend and now has 55 total cases with 41 recoveries.

Maricopa added one new cases and no new cases were reported in the McKittrick area.

Kern County saw an increase of 1,911 new cases over the three-day weekend and three new deaths, raising the toll to 1,485.

As of Tuesday, As of today, Kern County has 329 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 71 are in the ICU.

The county has a total of 128,770 cases since the pandemic started, but most - 115,990 - have recovered.

The health department said that since Jan. 21, the first day a person could be considered fully vaccinated, unvaccinated people account for 99.04 percent of all COVID cases in the county and 98.48 percent of the hospitalizations.

The department said 336 vaccinated people have become infected with COVID-19 since Jan. 21 and 34,721 unvaccinated people have tested positive.

Just 34 vaccinated COVD-19 patients have required hospitalization compared to 1,550 unvaccinated patients.