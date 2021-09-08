TUHS plans vaccine clinic as COVID cases increase

By Doug Keeler

By Doug Keeler

Taft Union High School is planning to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week.

"We are fighting daily to mitigate the COVID impact and keep our students safe and in school," the school said in a social media post last week.

The clinic will be held in the schools cafeteria on Sept.15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 15

This comes as the school is seeing an uptick in COVID among its students.

The school said the increase at the school is a reflection of COVID increases in Taft and the community.

Daily attendance was at 92 percent last week, the school said, but "although our overall numbers remain relatively low, we are seeing some increases in our students."

The school is taking many precautions. Masks are required at all times indoors, and encouraged outdoors, seating is spaced where possible, seating charts are used in every class to assist with contact tracing.

Students in modified quarantine can still attend classes but have to be tested twice weekly.

Like many schools in the county, TUHS has had sports events cancelled by COVID.

Its football season opener against Kern Valley was canceled when several Taft players fell into COVID protocols after being exposed.

Taft is relatively fortunate. Kern Valley hasn't played a game yet after having Aug. 27 and Sept. 3 games canceled by COVID protocols and several other schools have lost two games.

Last week, North at West, Foothill at California City, McFarland at Coalinga and Arvin at Kern Valley were all canceled.