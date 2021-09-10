Taft restaurants pay tribute to first responders

From the Taft Chamber of Commerce

On Friday the Taft Chamber visited the first responders in our City, Taft City Police Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Department, Kern County Fire Department, and Hall Ambulance, presenting them with gift cards for $125-worth of menu items to enjoy at their respective stations and headquarters.

“It was an honor to visit all of our first responder departments to deliver this thank you. They were surprised and grateful,” remarked Chelsi Perry, Chamber Events and Membership Coordinator.

At the request of our Taft Chamber Board of Directors in their most recent Board Meeting, the Chamber reached out to Asian Experience, Roots Eatery, Route 33 Sandwich Co., Jo’s Restaurant, and Pizza Factory asking them to help with providing a meal to a group of local first responders. They were pleased to do so.

“The upsurge in Covid cases in Kern County and in our community, specifically, has made a more traditional commemoration of the tragedy of September 11, 2001, impossible. Still, we cannot let this pivotal date go unnoticed—especially at the 20-year mark,” stated Kathy Orrin, Chamber Executive Director.

The Chamber thanks those restaurants who helped us to recognize the hard work consistently done by our community’s first responders.