Taft now has more than 400 active COVID cases

Taft Midway Driller

There are now more than 400 people with active COVID-19 cases in the Taft area.

Another 69 cases were reported over the weekend in the 93268 zip code, according to the Kern County Health Department website.

That brings Taft's total to 2,294 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. With 1,880 people recovered or presumed recovered, the Taft area has 414 active cases, according to health department figures.

Ten days ago, Taft had 223 active cases.

Two new cases were reported in Maricopa over the weekend and one was reported in the Fellows-Derby Acres area.

In the entire county, there were 1,750 new cases and five deaths reported, bring the totals since the the start of the pandemic to 132,125 cases and raising the death toll to 1,501.