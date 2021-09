Taft Police activity for Sept. 14-15

Taft Police

7:26 Animal Control

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

8:22 Animal Control

Occurred at Taft High School on Wildcat Wy. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

8:33 Animal Control

Occurred at Taft College on Ash St. . . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:10 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at La Precoisa Market, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:18 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at United Security Bank, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:00 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:19 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at G&f Fashion on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

3:00 Follow Up Investigation 2109140008

Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: No Action Taken.

3:15 Animal Control

Occurred on A St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

3:23 Poss or Pass Check w/ intent to Defraud

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

5:24 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:42 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at G&f Fashion, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: No Action Taken.

6:20 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Warren St/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:12 Suspicious Circumstances

Officer initiated activity at Topper's Motel, E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:21 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Adkisson Wy/E. Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:43 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Sunset Motel on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Completed.

9:59 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Lucky 7, S. Tenth St, South Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:24 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:49 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:53 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:00 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Rose Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:12 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Buchanan St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:53 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft.. Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:41 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft.. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:56 Accidental Overdose

Occurred on Garratt St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

2:23 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Pico St, South Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:38 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Sunset Motel, Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

5:02 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.