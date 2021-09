Taft Midway Driller

The Kern County Sheriff-Coroner has identified the Taft woman killed in a traffic accident on Highway 119 Sunday night.

Sherri Ann Newer-Blaylock, 56, died at the scene of the accident just west of Highway 43 at 10:19 p.m., the coroner said.

The California Highway Patrol said she was driving westbound and trying to pass slower traffic when she lost control and her car went off the south side of the road and overturned.