COVID-19: More than 450 active infections, sports events canceled

Doug Keeler

Taft Midway Driller

COVID-19 continues to take a toll on the Taft area

More than 450 people are now currently infected in the Taft area.

Last week, COVID forced Taft Union High School to cancel a varsity football game against Kennedy High in Delano and also forced Taft College to postpone a home volleyball game against Reedley College.

The Kern County health Department said Monday that Taft added 48 new COVID cases over the weekend, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 2,401.

However, 1,943 people have recovered from the virus.

Maricopa added two new cases since Friday and the Fellows Derby Acres added four.

Maricopa and the Fellows-Derby Acres area each have 23 active cases.

Kern County added 1,445 new cases over the weekend and now has a total of 135,842 since the start of the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported and the toll stands at 1,515.