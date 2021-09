Taft Police activity for Sept, 15-16

Taft Police

7:39 Animal Control

Occurred at Fourth St/San Emidio St. . Disposition: Completed.

7:48 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred at Ninth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:04 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:05 Stored Auto

Officer initiated activity at Pilgrim Av, Taft.. . Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

8:32 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Rose Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:58 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Pico St, South Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:09 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:15 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.) north alley. . Disposition: Completed.

9:26 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Second St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

9:29 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Jack's Flower Shop on Center St. . north alley . . Disposition: Completed.

9:53 Taft City Ordinances

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Parking Cit.

10:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:01 False Alarms

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

10:16 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Jack's Flower Shop on Center St. . north alley. . Disposition: Completed.

5:16 Stolen Vehicle

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Completed.

7:38 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

10:10 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Country Corner Florist on Kern St. . . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:06 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at La Precoisa Market, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.