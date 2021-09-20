Taft Police activity for Sept. 16-17
7:26 Animal Control
Occurred at Warren St/Sixth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
7:48 Traffic Accident - Non Injury
Occurred on Kern St.. . Disposition: Report Taken.
9:39 Animal Control
Occurred on Church St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
10:28 Suspicious Circumstances
Occurred on North St. . . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
10:57 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
12:10 Suspicious Person
Occurred at Countryside Car Wash on Kern St. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
12:35 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
2:19 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
2:52 Stolen Vehicle 2109160012
Occurred at Mi Casita Restaurant on Center St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
4:34 Tampering w/ Phone, Cable, Elect Lines
Occurred on E. Center St. . Disposition: Warning
6:50 Driving while Suspended/Revoked
Officer initiated activity at Midway Rd/Hwy 119, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
7:03 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
10:31 Threatened Offense
Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
11:08 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Pico St, South Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
3:38 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Report Taken.