Taft Police activity for Sept. 16-17

Taft Police

7:26 Animal Control

Occurred at Warren St/Sixth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

7:48 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred on Kern St.. . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:39 Animal Control

Occurred on Church St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:28 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on North St. . . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

10:57 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:10 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Countryside Car Wash on Kern St. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

12:35 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:19 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:52 Stolen Vehicle 2109160012

Occurred at Mi Casita Restaurant on Center St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:34 Tampering w/ Phone, Cable, Elect Lines

Occurred on E. Center St. . Disposition: Warning

6:50 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at Midway Rd/Hwy 119, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:03 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

10:31 Threatened Offense

Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

11:08 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Pico St, South Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:38 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Report Taken.