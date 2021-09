Taft Police activity for Sept. 17-18

Taft Police

7:52 Animal Control

Occurred on Kern St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

8:04 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:01 Animal Control

Occurred at First St/San Emidio St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

10:22 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at United Security Bank, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:48 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fillmore St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

10:57 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:13 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fillmore St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

11:46 Taft City Ordinances

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:24 False Alarms

Occurred at Western Geophysical on Supply Rw. . . Disposition: False Alarm.

12:55 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:30 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:01 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Campos Tires, S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:19 Animal Control

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:22 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Sixth St/Rails To Trails. . Disposition: Completed.

3:45 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Sixth St/Rails To Trails. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:53 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Lincoln Jr High School on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

6:13 Threatened Offense

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Completed.

7:01 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Melo's Gas And Gear Inc on Kern St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:58 Hit and Run Accident - Injury

Occurred at Kern St/Fourth St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:35 Theft under $50 2109170023

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. . . Disposition: No Action Taken.

10:37 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on E. Woodrow St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:50 Assist other Departments 2109170025

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:31 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Tradewind Apartments, Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:58 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on E. Woodrow St. . Disposition: Completed.