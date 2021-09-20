Taft woman killed in Highway 119 accident

Taft Midway Driller

A Taft woman died in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 119 west of Highway 43 Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol said the 56-year-old woman, who was not identified, was westbound on Highway 119 in the opposing lane passing traffic that was traveling about 50 miles per hour.

The CHP said the driver lost control of her 2019 Dodge Charger while passing, crossed the eastbound lane and left the south side of the roadway where it overturned.

The crash was reported at 10:19 p.m.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.