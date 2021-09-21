Taft Police activity for Sept. 19-20
8:14 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at City Of Taft Waste Water Treatment Plant, E. Ash St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
11:29 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Polk St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
11:45 Burglary- Auto
Occurred on Sierra St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
12:36 Assist other Departments
Occurred on E. Main St. . Disposition: Referred To Other Agency.
2:04 Assist other Departments
Occurred on Mary St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
4:02 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal
Occurred at S. Seventh St/Hope St. . Disposition: Completed.
4:32 Assist other Departments
Occurred on Maple Av. . Disposition: Report Taken.
4:55 Theft under $50
Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
7:52 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred on James Av. . Disposition: Report Taken.
10:03 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.
11:08 Unlicensed Driver
Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
11:58 DUI, no accident
Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.
5:06 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at General Petroleum Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.