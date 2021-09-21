Taft Police activity for Sept. 19-20

Taft Police Department

8:14 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at City Of Taft Waste Water Treatment Plant, E. Ash St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:29 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Polk St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:45 Burglary- Auto

Occurred on Sierra St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

12:36 Assist other Departments

Occurred on E. Main St. . Disposition: Referred To Other Agency.

2:04 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Mary St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

4:02 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred at S. Seventh St/Hope St. . Disposition: Completed.

4:32 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Maple Av. . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:55 Theft under $50

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

7:52 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on James Av. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:03 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:08 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:58 DUI, no accident

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:06 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at General Petroleum Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.