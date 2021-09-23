Chevron gives $55,000 to Oildorado

By Doug Keeler

By Doug Keeler

Midway Driller Editor

Taft Oildorado Inc. said thank you to one if its biggest sponsors Thursday morning.

Chevron presented the group with a $55,0000 check to help underwrite the costs of this years celebration.

Chevron's Gina Pettit and Bo Bravo presented the check in front of Oildorado headquarters and were joined by Oildorado President Shannon Miller, the Sheriff's Posse, Wooden Nickel Gang and the Maids of Petroleum.

"We are so unbelievably grateful for this," Miller said.

Chevron is a platinum sponsor of the entire Oildorado, which runs from Oct. 8-17, and is presenting sponsor of the civic luncheon, a major gathering that is the traditional Oildorado kickoff.