Midway Sunset Trading Post destroyed by fire

By Doug Keeler Midway Driller Editor

dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com @midwaydriller

Fire destroyed a Taft landmark early Monday.

The old Midway Sunset Trading Post at Second and Supply Row,last used during the 2010 Oildorado celebration, went up in flames just before 5 a.m.

The two-story building, which covers about 6,000 square feet, was engulfed in fire when the first Kern County Fire Department engines arrived after the 4:49 a.m. call.

By sunrise, the building had been reduced to a pile of ashes and twisted tin.

The building was owned by the city of Taft, which took it over by default.

Last owned by businessman and one-time city councilman Craig Noble, the building was partially restored and used as an antique store until about 2007.

It was built in the early 1900s as an oilfield supply and hardware store

In this century, it was the site of several public events, including Taft Chamber of Commerce mixers and the large loading dock next door, which was undamaged, was the site of the 2005 chamber gala.

It was the site of an art show during the 2010 centennial Oildorado celebration. It could only be used with a special permit from the KCFD, who told city officials that it was a fire hazard due to the old lumber it was built from, City Manager Craig Jones.

There were actually two parts to the business, and the larger front section had a second floor that once housed an office and studio apartment.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The building had been frequented by transients in the past, but Jones said their had been no recent problems.

Public works employees were there last week to clean up graffiti and found no signs of break-ins or use by transients.

Most of the trespassing issues involved people loitering on the outside, Jones said.

The total loss hasn't been determined.