TC woman's basketball still looking for win

Taft College

Sophomore Krystal Zavala totaled 4 points, 7 steals, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists for Taft College in a 63-27 women's basketball loss at Bakersfield College on Friday night. TC is now 0-5 on the shortened spring season.

The Cougars found themselves in a 16-5 hole after the first quarter and were never able to get back into the game. TC was down 32-14 at halftime.

Sophomore Sydney Taylor nearly had a double-double as she scored 8 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Taylor was efficient in the contest, shooting 2 for 3 from the field and was 4 for 6 from the free throw line. Her 10 rebounds led all.

Sophomore Brianna Rodriguez came off the bench and sank a pair of three-pointers on her way to 8 points as well. She added 2 rebounds and a steal. Freshman Mahaila Laulu grabbed 9 rebounds, had 2 blocks, and scored 2 points.

The Cougars return to action next week when they begin a two-game series with Allan Hancock College. TC travels to Santa Maria for a game on Thursday at 6 p.m. and hosts the Bulldogs in Taft on Friday at 4 p.m. Friday's home contest will be streamed live online at www.team1sports.com/TaftCA/.