Wells qualifies for CIF/SCGA Southern California Regionals

By Doug Keeler Midway Driller Editor

Taft Union High School senior Macayla Wells is moving up to the CIF/SCGA Southern California Regionals after placing ninth at the CIF Central Section Girls Golf Championships on Monday.

Wells qualified ninth with an 18-hole score of 81.

Wells is is the first Taft Union girl to move on to regionals in recent memory, said her coach, Mike Cowan

Wells wasn't at her best on Monday, Cowan said,but she showed a lot of grit at the Madera Country Club.

"She did not have her best "A" game, but she showed a ton of character" Cowan said. "She battled her way through that round of golf. It was incredible to watch her play."

Wells is one of 12 Central Section qualifiers and will compete against golfers from the Los Angeles, Southern and San Diego sections at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena starting on June 1.

Wells and teammate Trenadee Price were the only TUHS golfers that qualified for the Central Section Championships.

Price, who is only a sophomore, shot 107.

"That's a great experience for her," Cowan said.

As a team, the Wildcats went 7-0 this spring playing in tournaments "whenever we could," Cowan said.