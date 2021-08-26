Taft High girls golf opens season against Tehachapi

Taft High School

The Taft Union High School Wildcat Girls Golf Team officially started the 2021 season Wednesday afternoon with a nine hole match against the Tehachapi Warriors at the par 36 Buena Vista Golf Course (par 36).

Tehachapi came out on top with a team score of 331 to 345 for the Wildcats.

Junior Trenadee Price led the 'Cats with a score of 55 on her 16th birthday.

"She'll be going much lower than that this season, just had a tough day on her home track. Happy birthday, Tren!," said Coach Mike Cowan "Freshman Mylee Gonzales played well in her first match as a Wildcat with a score of 73, third best on the day from our squad. Sophomore Rylee Dodson also contributed with the second best Wildcat score of 70."

Cowan said the Wildcats have been working on their games for the last couple weeks and have a lot more work to do in order to prepare themselves for SSL play, which begins next Tuesday in Delano. "We've been focusing on our short game, trying to limit ourselves to one chip and two putts on every hole, but today's results show that we are definitely a work in progress," he said.

"This team has a fantastic attitude, athletic ability, listens well and wants to improve. I'm confident these girls will be able to bring their games around and compete for yet another SSL Championship this season.

Team Scores:

Tehachapi 331

Taft 345

Individual Scores:

Trenadee Price 55

Rylee Dodson 70

Mylee Gonzalez 72

Mallory Burell 73

Allie Barnachia 75